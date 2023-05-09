PDP South-West zonal vice chairman, Adagunodo is dead

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun state and Vice Chairman Southwest zone, Soji Adagunodo is dead.

The Southwest Youth leader of the party, Seyi Bamidele, while confirming the incident said the party chieftain passed on in the United States of America.

According to the youth leader, Adagunodo passed on after brief illness in USA.

“It is true the zonal Vice Chairman, Southwest, Hon. Soji Adagunodo id dead. He died in the USA after a brief illness and we were informed his demise this evening”, he said.

Meanwhile Governor Ademola Adeleke expressed shock at the news of the death of Adagunodo, describing his passage as “a sore loss not only for the party, but also Osun state”.

In a condolence message signed by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke rued the loss of Hon. Adagunodo as painful going by his contributions to the PDP in various roles.

It reads; “Late Hon Adagunodo is a friend whom I supported to become the state Chairman of the PDP and who in turn backed me to emerge a Senator of the Federal Republic. It is a bitter loss and we will badly miss him.

“The news of the passing of Hon. Adagunodo was devastating to me as a person. I note Hon. Adagunodo contributions to our great party as the Chairman in Osun state and I celebrate the impacts he effected as the South West Chairman of PDP.

“I share in the grief of his family and loved ones, recalling with fondness the good memory he shared with our great party as well as the impacts till his last moment on earth.

“It is our prayer that Almighty God be pleased with his soul and grant Hon. Adagunodo eternal rest just as every loved ones have the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”