PDP NWC bans ‘unlawful’ disciplinary actions by party organs

By John Alechenu

The National Working Committee, NWC, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDD, has banned party organs at all levels from commencing disciplinary actions against party members without recourse to provisions of the party’s constitution 2017 (as amended).

This was part of resolutions reached at the end of the NWC meeting held in Abuja as contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja yesterday.

He said: “The National Working Committee, NWC, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at its 571st meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, resolved to constitute a Committee to review all cases of reported indiscipline and anti-party activities by some members of the Party in the 2023 general elections.

“The decision of the NWC is in furtherance of on-going efforts by the national leadership of our party to instill discipline as well as to achieve a comprehensive reconciliation in the party.”

“Accordingly, the NWC hereby directs that no Organ of the Party at any level shall henceforth commence any disciplinary action against any member of the Party without due consideration and regard to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“The NWC charges all members to remain focused on the ideals of our Party as a democratic organization guided by our Rules, Regulations and Constitution as we collectively make progress towards lasting reconciliation, discipline and unity in our party.”

It may be recalled that the NWC recently annulled the suspension of the party’s former Acting National Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi.

Makarfi was suspended by ward executives at his Tudun Wada ward for alleged anti-party activities.