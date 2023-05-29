PDP charges govs to remain steadfast, committed to good governance 

…congratulates them on inauguration

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the re-elected and newly elected State Governors on its platform over their inauguration.

It enjoined them to remain steadfast and committed to the party’s ideals which revolves around good governance.

This was contained in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “The PDP applauds re-elected Governors Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, noting that their re-election is a testament of the approval by the people of their commitment to duty as demonstrated in their outstanding performances particularly in transforming their States in the last four years in line with manifesto of the PDP.

“The Party, in the same vein, congratulates newly elected Governors Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Kefas Agbu of Taraba State, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Peter Mbah of Enugu State and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State for their successful inauguration and urges them to hit the ground running in delivering good governance in their respective States.

“The PDP charges all governors on the platform of the PDP to continue in implementing the people-oriented manifesto and programmes of the PDP, which are rooted in the security and wellbeing of Nigerians and with which States under the control of the PDP have been transformed into Oases of Development, particularly in the last four years in spite of dauting challenges.

“Our Party however urges Nigerians not to despair but remain calm and optimistic as the PDP focuses on retrieving all our stolen mandates at all levels of the 2023 general elections, in accordance with the Rule of Law and laid down judicial process.”