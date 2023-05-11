PDP, Atiku, Makinde mourn S-West Chairman, Adagunodo 

Atiku

By John Alechenu & Deola Badru

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and the party in the state, yesterday, expressed grief over the death of its National Vice Chairman (South West), Soji Adagunodo.

Adagunodo died in the United States of America, after a brief illness.

In separate statements, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba; the Atiku Media Office, Governor Makinde, and the party in the state, described Adagunodo’s death as a great loss not only to his family and the PDP, but also to the nation.

Ologunagba said the PDP family is grief-stricken over the death because the late politician worked and was still working on strengthening the party in the South West at the time of his passing.

The party spokesman said: “Mr Adagunodo was a very courageous leader, dedicated and fearless party man, true democrat, brilliant lawmaker, selfless administrator and grass root mobiliser who dedicated his resources, intellect and energy towards the wellbeing of the people in line with the ideals of the PDP.

“As a Student Union Activist, a two-time member of the Osun State House of Assembly, State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, PDP Osun State Chairman and later National Vice Chairman (South West) of our great Party, Mr Adagunodo distinguished himself in all spheres as a statesman with an uncommon commitment to duty.

“As the National Vice Chairman (South West), he worked tirelessly with other PDP leaders in the effort to rebrand and strengthen our great Party in the bid to rescue, rebuild and redirect our nation from the misrule of the APC.

“His death is indeed a big blow which has created a huge vacuum in our Party in Osun State, the South West Zone and the national level.”

We lost a patriot and political asset —Atiku

Similarly, Atiku Abubakar described the death of the party’s National Vice Chairman as a loss of a patriot and political asset.

Atiku, in a condolence message by his Media Office in Abuja, said: “I feel the deep pain of my in-laws, the Obokun people of Ijeshaland and everyone in Osun State at this moment of grief. May the Almighty God repose the soul of our beloved brother, and comfort his nuclear and extended families, friends and political allies.”

We’ve lost a strong party man —Makinde

Also, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State described Adagunodo’s death as the sad loss of a great party man.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Assistant (Print Media), Moses Alao, said: “On behalf of the Government and People of Oyo State, I express my condolences to the immediate family of our late Zonal Chairman in the South-West PDP, Mr Soji Adagunodo, the Osun State PDP and the South-West PDP.

“Mr Adagunodo was a great fighter and a strong party administrator, who gave his best for the party and made countless sacrifices for its continued stability.

“His perseverance and vision were exemplary and his death will, no doubt, leave a huge vacuum in the party.

“It is my prayer that God will rest his soul and abide by the family and the party he left behind.”

Adagunodo’s death, a big blow —Oyo PDP

On its part, the PDP chairman in Oyo State, Mr Dayo Ogungbenro, described the death of Adagunodo as a shocking, painful and irreplaceable loss to the entire PDP family in the southwest.

Ogungbenro, in a statement, said: “The death of Adagunodo came to us as a rude shock that terrified us, especially in the southwest zone because his wealth of experience is more than ever needed in the party now that we’re on the verge of forging ahead after the 2023 general elections.

“This was a man who was very active and beaming with life last week. We, therefore, cannot argue with or question God almighty, who gives and take as He pleases.”