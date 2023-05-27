Patience Ozokwo brings movie character to real life

By Benjamin Njoku

Patience Ozokwo is best known for her no-nonsense and troublesome roles in movies. At AMVCA night , the actress brought it to real life. After receiving her Lifetime Achievement Award, Ozokwo stepped out of the hall for whatever, and in the process she ran into comic actor, Nkem Owoh who was equally strolling down the red carpet arena.

Upon sighting Osuofia as he’s fondly called by fans, Ozokwo jumped at him, as they hugged each other and exchanged pleasantries.

And before they knew what was happening, fans besieged them, wanting to take shots with their screen idols. But unfortunately, Patience Ozokwo is not one that pretends when it comes to revealing her real life character.

She immediately snapped at the excited fans, walking away without looking back. But Osuofia was patient with the fans . Meanwhile, celebrating her award in an Instagram post, Mama Gee recalled during her early days in Nollywood when there were no social media and other luxuries that the emerging actors are currently enjoying. As he puts it? “ Progress was completely dependent on your talent, humility, word of mouth and trust.”