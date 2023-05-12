Pastor Kumuyi’s passion for children, youth devt uncommon — Tallen

By Gabriel Ewepu,ABUJA

THE Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, Friday, commended the Convener, Global Crusade With Kumuyi, GCK, and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor (Dr.) William Kumuyi, over his uncommon passion for children and youth development in Nigeria and across the world.

Tallen who was represented by the Principal Community Development Officer, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Julie Akharia, made the commendation and recognition of Kumuyi in a goodwill message at the ongoing global Children and Youth Convocation with theme ‘Stand Tall As Rising Stars, STAR’, which started on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Mian Bowl of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

She also acknowledged the international evangelist’s humility and spiritual leadership in shepherding the flock of Christ over the years, and appreciated the Leadership of Deeper Life Bible Church for putting together “this impactful programme aimed at producing and reorienting our youth, while repositioning them for a meaningful and impactful life ahead.”

.she said: “I express my appreciation to you all for the impressive turnout at this occasion. Let me, first of all, commend Deeper Christian Life Ministry for this proactive effort to chart a noble pathway for Nigerian youths.

“I would also like to especially appreciate the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry Worldwide, Pastor Dr WF Kumuyi for his humility and spiritual leadership in shepherding the flock of Christ these past years.

“I am particularly elated by his vision as well as his demonstrated passion towards building a youth population with strong moral persuasions and economic drives for inclusive growth and development.

“The youths are both the leaders and owners of tomorrow. As we age, the expectation is that they step into leadership roles, manage the national resources in a sustainable manner to the benefit of all.

“In this regard, the requisite capacities/capabilities required to be successful in their future roles as leaders ought to be acquired now through effective informal learning/mentorship programmes such as this Global Youth Convocation among others.

“It is this reason that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs created a Gender Department to focus on issues relating to youths, women/girls and the vulnerable groups’ socio-economic development. The Ministry’s approach has been identified and eliminate casual factors to youth restiveness and defiant culture/behaviour as well as build their capacities for national development. To this end, youths, women/girls have been trained on various skills and empowered economically. Mentorship programmes have been organised for a good number of them to prepare them for greater tasks of becoming positive societal role models.”

However, the Minister maintained that, “In spite of the negative of our youths, I want to say that the Nigeria youths are doing well. They are making exploits in ICT, Engineering, Medicines, Music, and Literary Arts etc. The potentials of the Nigeria youths in a potentially great nation are enormous.

“The Nigeria economy is beckoning on creative and innovative minds for it is in full development. Any and all of you seated here today could be the one. The ministry recognized the fact that the government cannot do it alone, hence we appreciate this wonderful transformative innovative effort from the Deeper Christian Life Ministry aimed at addressing the challenges affecting the youth.

Meanwhile, she assured the children and youth of the Ministry’s support to achieve their dreams and aspirations, “While assuring you of FMWA’s support in similar future endeavours, I enjoin you all to take advantage of the opportunity this event offers to learn and imbibe the right attitudes and morals that will enable you to find your divine assigned purpose in life.

The global Children and Youth Convocation will end with a special Sunday service tagged ‘Global Family Worship Service’, May 14, 2023, at the Main Bowl of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.