Pastor Chris to host pastors, Christian leaders at Global Ministers’ Classroom Summit

Millions of seasoned Ministers and Pastors from around the world would participate in the two-day Global Ministers’ Classroom (GMC) with Pastor Chris, an interdenominational program organized under the auspices of the International School of Ministry for Prayer, Fellowship, Strategy, and the Word.

The program is open to all Ministers of the Gospel – Church Leaders, Pastors, Ministry Leaders and Executives, Ministry staff, and all categories of Church Workers. The first edition of the program which was held in 2018, was born out of the desire of the man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Dsc D.D, to have a platform through which the Holy Spirit equips and imparts Ministers of the Gospel for remarkable and transformational impact in Ministry. Over the years, classroom attendance has increased; from 8 million in 2018 to 78 million in 2022 with participating Ministers from 239 Nations of the world.

Today, the GMC has become one of the tools that have helped millions of ministers of the Gospel around the world to become effective in their work and walk in ministry; and to fulfill God’s calling upon their lives. Indeed, in these unprecedented times, the Global Ministers’ Classroom will strengthen Ministers’ desire to fulfill their role in evangelization and making disciples of nations.

This year’s 24-hour edition with the man of God, Pastor Chris, is scheduled to commence on Friday, 2nd of June by 2 pm GMT+1 and ends on Saturday, 3rd of June. There will also be teachings from seasoned Senior Ministers of the Gospel, impact testimonies from previous program attendees, Question and Answer segment, where participants will have their questions answered by the man of God in real-time, and lots more. It promises to be an extraordinary time of revelatory teachings and impartation for greater works in these last days.

“Ministers of the Gospel, prepare for the program and pray about it….it is the Spirit’s call; it is a moment of mobilization; God is mobilizing His Army; He is getting us ready for the final phase for the work of the Church in this world.” Rev. Chris Oyakhilome, Dsc DD.

The event will also be broadcast live in all major languages of the world; to allow many more ministers of the Gospel to participate in the program.

Registration for the program is on and free; so go ahead to register yourself, Ministers, and Christian leaders in your sphere of contact via the Church website.

Ministers who have attended previous editions of the program recount their experience and testimonies of the impact of the program thus:

“I attended GMC 2022, and experienced a tangible increase in the anointing of God’s Spirit in my personal life and Ministry. My church has also experienced increased growth tremendously ever since”- Pastor Martinis Marinko from Croatia

“Through the teachings at the GMC, my leadership capacity was greatly increased. I became more committed to the vision of global evangelism, which led me to travel to countries such as Singapore and Bangladesh, to host Ministers Conferences for the training and equipping for more ministers for phenomenal ministry impact”.- Pastor MV. Thomas from India

“Following my participation in the GMC, the fire and passion to win more souls for Jesus was greatly stirred. I held a crusade in Nairobi, Kenya and packed out the stadium. Thousands of souls received salvation and many miracles were recorded. This brought about an increase in my church growth” – Pastor Judah Kalinga from Uganda

“After one of the editions of the GMC, I hosted the largest Ministers Conference in my country. I have also experienced notable increase in my personal finance, church growth and leadership capacity”.- Pastor Isaac Zirebwa from Zimbabwe

The 2023 GMC is just a few days away! Ministers of the Gospel from every nation on Earth will converge in this global online assembly, and be transported by God’s Spirit to fresh and new levels of effectiveness in life and ministry.