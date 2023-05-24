Passage of Amotekun, ant-grazing bills, most challenging of our tenure — Ondo Assembly

—- Passes 63 bills into law

— Why nine suspended members were recalled

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, have described the passage of the state security outfit, codenamed Amotekun and the Anti grazing bills were the most challenging parliamentary duties they understood in four years.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state capital, the chairman House Committee on Information, Youth and Sports Development, Akogun Gbenga Omole, said they were happy the bills scaled through at last

Omole noted that the two bills were tasking and controversial and attracted much intrigue and controversies.

” These two bills were most challenging, and controversial. But with the support of our governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is the chairman of the South West Governors Forum, the bills scaled through.

” Our governor was called names and many people said all manner of things to discourage him, but he stood his ground and today, the two bills have solved a lot of problems in the region.

Omole said that the bills amongst others have ” no doubt given succour and comfort to the people of Ondo State, while some have apparently contributed to the general wellbeing and social economy status of the people of the State.

Giving another account of their stewardship, Omole said that “We have brought smiles to the faces of the citizens.

” It will interest you that the House has passed over 63 bills into law in the past four years.

The chairman listed the bills to include “A bill for a law to increase the retirement age of Professors, academic and non-academic staff in the state-owned Tertiary Institutions, the bill for a law to establish the Ondo State Security Agency and Amotekun Corps to assist in maintaining law and order in the State and a bill for a law to provide for the establishment of Ondo State Security Trust Fund.

Others include “A bill for a law to provide for the establishment of an independent office of the Auditor-General and provide for the audit of public Accounts, the bill for a law to establish the Ondo State Public Complaints Financial Crime and Anti_Corruption Commission and a bill for a law to amend the law for Ondo State Educational Endowment Fund Amendment Law.

Omole added that also passed include

” a bill for a law to regulate rearing and grazing of livestock and to provide for the establishment of ranches and a bill for laws for the annual Finance and Appropriation.

Speaking on the achievements of the governor, Omole appreciated his various landmark achievements in the State adding that ” his political will and passion for development has no doubt contributed in no small measure to encourage us in recording and consummating all these goals.

“The Assembly Complex today is wearing a new look and we are proud that the total overhauling of the complex happened during our time.

Asked why the suspended nine lawmakers who defected to other parties were recalled, Omole, said the matter was resolved politically, following the intervention of Governor Akeredolu.