Paris 2024: Nigeria Rugby team battles Ghana In Olympic qualifiers

Nigeria’s senior men’s national rugby team, The Black Stallions will kick-off their campaign for Paris 2024 Olympics qualifiers with the first match against Ghana in Mauritius.

The Black Stallions’ target is to finish in the top three and move on to the next phase of qualifiers at the Africa Cup Sevens in Zimbabwe.

The team will then take on Burundi which would be crucial before tackling the Democratic Republic of Congo in their last pool A match

Nigeria began their preparation for the Olympics qualifiers in early May with the convergence of players based in the United Kingdom under the watchful eyes of Temitope Okenla while newly appointed Black Stallions coach Steve Lewis has been supervising other players based in Europe, United States of America and Nigeria

The bulk of the selected players is expected to go into a closed camp before travelling to Mauritius for the first phase of the qualifiers.

Twelve Countries will converge in Mauritius on June 24-25 to compete for the available four slots in the Africa Cup Sevens slated for Zimbabwe in September.

Participating countries include; Mauritius, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Botswana, Cameroun, Algeria and Nigeria.

Others include; Burundi, Congo, Lesotho, Sénégal and Egypt