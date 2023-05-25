Parents, get in here before your kids slip away

By Seyi Bayomi

Shall we play blind, deaf, and mute to the questionable moral decadence filtering through our social media timelines, newsfeed, and very recently, the academic program of children in several schools’ curricula?

It is alarming that much of the moral values we imbibed and knew as children are now being traded in society as optional and the truth is being polluted on many fronts. There is an evil onslaught to negatively influence the minds of children and propel them to make the wrong choices that would definitely not spare them the consequences of ill-advised decisions.

The world of children has been infiltrated with negative vices and queer examples for models. It is indeed very pathetic. There is a war waged on the sanctity of their hearts and minds; it is a war of information. It has become quite pertinent that we equip the children of today with the right information to fight this war victoriously and become responsible members of the society into which they were born.

For example, some governments are limiting parental authority and promulgating laws that give minors the right to sexual consent with an adult. Parents no longer have rights to what content their kids are being exposed to in the classrooms in some schools.



In some parts of the world, kids from age 4 are being exposed to lewd pornographic and unwholesome sexual orientation content in schools; encouraging kids to embrace their sexual and gender preferences! These conversations are not between adults on this topic, but the jaw-dropping inclusion and excessive exposure of KIDS to this menace.

I have children who from when they began to speak, learned to pray, fast, study God’s Word (the Bible) and speak to others about being obedient to their parents and learn to live like the Lord Jesus. Now teenagers, they have excelled academically and have received several commendations and awards for exemplary behavior and excellent academic performances at their schools. They are waxing stronger morally, and as Christians.



My success in raising my kids led me to contribute significantly to the Children’s Church so I could help other kids too. When I get to meet parents, my first counsel to them is to surround their wards with wholesome content such as Rhapsody of Realities for Early Readers (RORER), TEEVO (Daily Devotional for Teenagers), and many Christian materials. Let them grow with the right training so that when they grow older, they would have developed ‘antibodies’ and would not be drawn towards the failed attempt to promote morally disturbing content.

A video went viral on social media of an elderly woman walking up to her neighbor, complaining why he keeps wearing pink for his 2-year-old daughter, arguing that it will make her think she’s a girl and would not allow her the freedom to decide the gender she actually wants to be. We may think these things are far from Africa, but we must decisively take intentional steps to protect our Children and ourselves, and this is where deliberate parenting comes in.

The brand ‘African Parent’ connotes strict disciplined home training and this ideology must not be lost to the ‘wokeness’ of the West who seek to promote their agenda around the world. I write to arouse the collective consciousness of parents around the world to look deeper into what your kids are being taught in school, especially those in the Diaspora. In a quest to give your kids the best, it is important you protect them from the corrupting influences in this world from a very tender age.

Whilst we are familiar with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Rhapsody of Realities for adults, let’s not neglect the ones for kids. Christ Embassy has produced Daily Devotionals for Early Readers, TEEVO for teenagers, and scores of kiddies’ Bible Stories for Children.

As a parent with very focused teenage children, I ensured that from when they were able to read, they spend time studying the daily devotional for Children, after which they individually share their thoughts on lessons learnt from each day’s article; a practice we have continued till this very day.

If you get it right with the Children from the beginning, they will not depart from the vital lessons as they grow. This is why we must protect our children from the ‘wokeness’ of the west.

In conclusion, whilst in Nigeria, it is unlawful to practice homosexuality, we must not ignore the growing subtle introduction of some lewd sexual content into some academic textbooks in Schools.

We must be actively engaged in saturating the world of Children with the right books and materials; ensuring that these children and teenagers are safeguarded from the cesspool of repulsive influences and ideologies seeking to sway them away from the path of truth, dignity and honor.

We must consciously remember who we are and uphold our moral standards here in Nigeria.

Seyi Babayomi is an award-winning Children and Parenting Coach.