PAP: N-Delta group alleges attempt to tarnish Ndiomu’s image

Horsfall

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Niger Delta Integrity Group, NDIG has raised alarm over alleged attempts to tarnish the image of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (retd.).

Vanguard gathered that these elements have been putting out media publications against Ndiomu over their N65,000 monthly payment.

However, Vanguard reports that the PAP had sometime in March, explained that 513 ex-agitators were linked to 1,370 accounts, hence the suspension of their monthly payments till all investigations have been concluded.

The group’s convener, Dr. Boma Horsfall, in a statement in Abuja, urged the PAP to act swiftly against the allegations and hand perpetrators over to security agencies for prosecution.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a series of media publications by one who claims to be a ‘critical stakeholder’ of Phase 3 of the PAP.

“The Niger Delta Integrity Group, NDIG regrets that issues raised in the said publications are ludicrous and gibberish. The authors are only on a sponsored voyage to tarnish the image of the PAP Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (retd).

“On several occasions, the leadership of the PAP has explained satisfactorily while it embarked on the cleansing of the payroll data for ex-agitators, which is part of the massive reforms undertaken to sanitize the system and make it work for all genuine delegates and beneficiaries of the scheme.

“We, therefore, wonder why they will continue in their campaign of calumny and slander. From their actions, it has become obvious their level of involvement in the alleged organized crime of multiple accounts scam.

“We call on the leadership of the PAP to take urgent action against those sponsoring media publications by ensuring that they are not only completely delisted from its payroll but handed over to security agencies for acts of civil disturbance and disobedience.”