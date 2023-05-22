Pain of my mum’s death still hurts me 10 yrs after — Chioma Akpotha

Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, has recounted the traumatic story of the death of her mother, particularly how she died in her arms 10 years ago.

She shared photos of her mum on her Instagram, stating that she still feels pain about her mother’s demise.

Akpotha wrote, “Trying to fight back tears today as I remember how you took your last breath in my arms this day, 10 years ago.

“The downpour that Wednesday morning was not to be compared to the tears my eyes and heart shed, but it was a sign to me that the heavens had welcomed you!

“It still hurts but not as much because the pain has become a part of me and more so, a major part of my adulthood. I am still struggling to fill the shoes you left for me even as I try to navigate life as a mother too.

“I will never stop wishing that you would be here with me but I am also grateful for the light that you continue to shine down on us,” she said.