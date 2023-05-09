Oyo Assembly suspends LG chair amidst allegations

…direct vice to take over office

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, suspended the Executive Chairman of Irepo Local government, Sulaimon Adeniran a. k. a Santana amidst allegations.

Speaker of the Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, made the pronouncement during the plenary session of the lawmakers.

The Vice Chairman, Joel, has been asked to take over the council administration activities pending the outcome of the committee set up to investigate the allegation put up against the council chairman.