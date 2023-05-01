Owoeye denies land-grabbing allegations

Renowned estate consultant, Mutairu Owoeye, has denied allegations of being a land grabber, describing the allegations as malicious and fictitious.

A group, Centre for Democracy and Socio-Economic Rights, CEDESER, had alleged that Owoeye attacked and destroyed people’s properties, farms and means of livelihood in the Ewekoro Local government Area of Ogun State.

The group in a statement by its President, Popoola Ajayi, also called on Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the police to take decisive action on the matter.

Reacting to the reports, Owoeye in a statement, said: “There is no iota of truth in that publication, but mere misrepresentation of facts calculated to tarnish my image by mischief makers.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to set the record straight, I bought the land in question directly from the rightful family, who are the original owners of the land. I did not encroach on the land in Onigbedu and Elere as alleged in the false publications.”

Owoeye also denied allegations that he caused chaos, destroyed the properties of residents and illegally evicted them from the land.

He said: “I will not take something that does not belong to me. I am a law-abiding citizen. I like to appeal to the good people of Ogun State and its environs and other people that might have read the false story, to know that the allegations were untrue.

“Also, I want to assure our able governor, Prince Abiodun, and the law enforcement agencies that I am not in any way involved in land-grabbing and I was not hired to invade any community with firearms or whatsoever or displaced anybody to gain access to their farmland.

“I bought the land in question from the rightful family, all the family members including heads of the family sold the land and they appended their signatures to the receipts given to me as evidence of payment, and was given family receipt.

“The assertions in the publications are false, spurious and preposterous.”