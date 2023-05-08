Over-speeding motorist knocks Junior Secondary School student dead in Akure

Tragedy struck Akure on Monday as an over-speeding motorist ran over a Junior Secondary School student, killing her on the spot.

An eyewitness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the student was returning from school and was standing by the roadside when tragedy struck.

“Friends of the driver, a suspected internet fraudster, who was in another vehicle, rushed him to an unknown destination as his vehicle burst into flames.

“Government needs to pay attention to the recklessness of these internet fraudsters,’’ the eyewitness said.

Police spokesperson in Ondo State, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident and said the corpse of the student had been deposited in the morgue at Akure Specialist Hospital.