Over 75,000 nurses, midwives migrated from Nigeria in last 5 years, says NANNM

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, NANNM, has lamented the loss of members to the outside world due to poor wages and an indecent working environment in the country.

It particularly said over 75,000 of its members have since migrated abroad in the past five years for some reasons including lack of social protection, insurance, and inadequate compensation including other incentives.

The National President of NANNM, Comrade Micheal Ekuma Nnachi, who said this on Friday at the 2023 International Nurses Day Flag off in Abuja, also said insecurity within and around the health facilities was a major challenge facing nurses in Nigeria.

The event was held with the theme: Our Nurses. Our Future, Comrade Nnachi said:”We have had various situations across the country where nurses are kidnapped for ransom, occupational hazards, and violence at the workplace while discharging their lawful duties,” he said.

“As a result of poor wages, and lack of decent work environments, over 75,000 nurses and midwives have migrated from Nigeria within a period of five years,” he said.

He also spoke on other challenges being faced by nurses and midwives in the country:”Lack of social protection, insurance, and inadequate compensation including other incentives for the nurses and midwives.

“Insecurity within and around the health facilities is a major challenge facing nurses in Nigeria, we have had various situations across the country where nurses are kidnapped for ransom, occupational hazards, and violence at the workplace while discharging their lawful duties.

“Shortage of nurses and midwives especially in certain areas of specialization and geographic region. the increased rates of attrition and a chronic shortage of nursing personnel in the country increase workloads on nurses without compensation, exposing them to more health hazards and compromising the quality of healthcare delivery.

“A deplorable state of infrastructure and Lack of modem equipment and tools affects the output of nurses resulting in Nurses often working in high-stress environments which can lead to burnout, poor service delivery, higher morbidity and mortality rates, and even mental challenges. “

While also lamenting the non-gazette/publishing of the unified scheme of service for Nurses and Midwives,.Nnachi said,” The profession is being taken for granted especially on establishment matters.”

“It is discouraging to note that, seven years after the approval of the scheme of service, the office responsible for its gazette is yet to do the needful,” he said, adding that the “non-creation of a directorate of nursing in the Federal Ministry of Health is long overdue,” he said.

Speaking on the non-implementation of the National Industrial Court (NIC) judgment of 201 2, he charged the government to restore the payment of teaching allowance to deserving nurses and midwives.

He equally picked a hole in the non-implementation of the 60 per cent shift duty allowance as contained in the agreement signed by the Federal Ministry of Health, FMOH, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives and witnessed by the then president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC,) Comrade Adams Oshiomole.

“To support our nurses and ensure a strong future for the profession, it is essential to invest in nursing education and training, leadership, job creation, and service delivery

“Provide adequate resources and support for nurses in the workplace and address the root causes of nursing shortages such as low salaries, lack of decent work and social protection, lack of professional development opportunities, etc,” he added.

He said,”As the healthcare system continues to evolve, nurses are increasingly taking on more responsibilities and leadership roles.”

” They are at the forefront of healthcare innovation, implementing new technologies and treatments to improve patient outcomes.

“Nurses play a significant role in providing care to patients, promoting health wellness, and advocating for the needs of their patients.

“They also play a vital role in promoting public health, educating patients and the community about their health issues, and advocating for policies that support healthy living,” he noted.

Recall that International Nurses Day, IND, is celebrated around the world on the 12th of May of every year to mark the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of the modern nursing profession; and the invaluable contribution of nurses and midwives in the health sector, including achievement of Universal Health Coverage, UHC and Sustainable Development Goals ,SDGs.

Explaining that International Nurses Day was important in the development of nursing,he noted that the day “serves as a medium where nurses worldwide deliberate on issues affecting or preventing the achievement of the optimum standard in the profession. “

“The day gives voice to the nurses’ contributions to the healthcare system while promoting global standardization of the nursing practice.

“2023 theme is a statement that highlights the importance of nurses in the healthcare system and their critical role in shaping the future of healthcare,” he said.