Over 700 evacuees from Sudan arrive in Abuja – NiDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has announced that over 700 Nigerians evacuated from warring Sudan were airlifted by Max Air and Azman Air will arrive in Abuja at 10:00 am on Sunday.

A tweet posted on NIDCOM’s Twitter page reads: “Max Air and Azman are airborne and are expected to arrive in Abuja at 10 am today, Sunday 7 May 2023 with over 700 passengers.

“Thank you to the NiDCOM, NEMA team, and the Immigration Attaché on frame 4 that has been working with the Nigeria Mission in Egypt and Sudan,”

According to reports, a Max Air flight conveying some of the returnees landed at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 10:50 am on Sunday.

The returnees are the fourth batch to be repatriated from North Africa since the conflict started.

Recall the Management of Max Air had on Thursday announced that it would be evacuating 560 stranded Nigerians in Sudan from Egypt.