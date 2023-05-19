Our Presidents will no longer travel abroad for medicals  – Aisha Buhari 

Aisha Buhari

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari said future Presidents and their family members will no longer seek medical treatment abroad with the newly inaugurated N21bn Presidential Wing of the State House Medical Centre.

Aisha stated this when she joined the President Muhammadu Buhari and other dignitaries for the commissioning ceremony of the facility situated in the premises of Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

Aisha revealed that she first nurtured the idea of a Presidential Wing in 2017 after her husband’s extensive stay in London for medical treatment.

Recall that, in May 2017, the president departed to London for a medical pilgrimage lasting 104 days; his longest since assuming office.

With the facility ready for use, the outgoing First Lady said Nigerian Presidents and their family members may only fly medical experts over to Abuja to assist their colleagues, rather than going on expensive trips.

She said “I’m quite happy, feeling fulfilled. Though we are leaving but all the same, we thank God the project has come to reality.

“I have opted for it six years now. I initiated this project six years ago when my husband spent three months abroad, consecutively, 90 days. And it shouldn’t be because we have all the experts in Nigeria. We only need a good platform.

“The hospital that is supposed to serve the First Family is serving like 35,000 people which is quite much. That’s why I insisted we should have a VIP Wing within the proximity of the presidential villa.”

She said, “Yes! This one is for the health and wellness of the First Family. They don’t need to go abroad now. They only need to maybe fly in experts to help our people. You know.

“So, no need for any leader to spend months and months abroad because of health care.”