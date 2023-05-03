Our party remains strong, undivided – Labour Party

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Ladi Illiya has dismissed speculations of an ongoing crisis of leadership in the party.

She said this while addressing the media on the state of affairs in the LP at the party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Illiya explained that those who wished didn’t wish the party well were behind the contrived rumblings within the party’s ranks.

According to her, “Those who are gathering in Bauchi in an attempt to hold a fake, unconstitutional National Executive Council meeting do not represent our party.

“We held our authentic constitutionally approved NEC meeting in Asaba about two weeks ago. At this meeting, we have all the state chairmen and secretaries from the 36 states and Abuja, who then are the NEC members in Bauchi?