Our greatest asset as a country is the people – NIMN

By Urowayino Jeremiah

The President of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Idorenye Enang, has said that Nigeria’s greatest asset as a country is the people, noting that What makes a great nation and person is ethics.

Enang made this disclosure yesterday in Lagos while announcing the date for the 2023 annual Marketing Conference of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria slated for June 22 in Abuja,

According to him, the conference themed, “The Role of Marketing and Ethics in Nation Building” was inspired by the need to review the Nigerian ecosystem while creating a platform for discourse with relevant stakeholders including the government and private sector.

“We are developing ways to foster conversations around the role of marketing and ethics in building the nation.

“Ethical leadership is all that matters. It is what sustains and gives an entity its reputation,”.

On her part the Chairperson of Events and Conferences at NIMN, Chioma Afe noted the conference would provide a great opportunity for networking between associates and participants, and other stakeholders as they dissect the topic providing salient ideas to drive development.

“It is high time for Nigerians to recondition their mindsets to see the opportunities the country beholds”.