Our expectations from Ohanaeze under Iwuanyanwu’s leadership — Ndigbo

•Engage with S-East govs on effective regional security

•Govs should closely work with him —Ezeife

•He should not allow any gov to capture Ohanaeze for political gains

•Govs should fund Ohanaeze — Sen Orji

•Prioritize Kanu’s release, engagement with other nationalities — Nzuko Umunna

By Anayo Okoli, Vincent Ujumadu, Chidi Nkwopara, Nwabueze Okonkwo, Dennis Agbo, Steve Oko, Ugochukwu Alaribe, Chinedu Adonu, Ikechukwu Odu & Emmanuel Iheaka

Penultimate week, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, a respected Igbo leader was unveiled as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

His unveiling by the Imeobi, the decision-making organ of the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, was attended by the five Governors of the South-East region. Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State and his Enugu State counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, were physically present; while Abia, Ebonyi and Imo governors were represented by their deputies. It was indeed, one Ohanaeze Ndigbo event in a recent time that brought the five governors together. Before then, they had never shown much interest in the affairs of the body, perhaps due to the fact that the body itself had always made itself available for some politicians to manipulate, allowing itself to be captured by politicians for their selfish interests. Hopefully, this will change and Ohanaeze Ndigbo should play its neutral role.

S-East govs shouldn’t abandon Iwuanyanwu —Sen Orji

Former Governor of Abia State and the Senator representing Abia Central, Senator Theodore Orji welcomed the new leadership and urged South- East governors not to abandoned the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo nor starve him of funds needed to pilot the affairs of the apex Igbo socio-cultural body. He said that funding of Ohanaeze is the responsibility of the governors as leaders of their respective states; hence, they should not allow the new President-General to be frustrated by lack of the funds.

“It will be very embarrassing if the governors don’t support Ohanaeze financially; if they don’t do it, who else will do it? Is it the traditional rulers that will do it? It is incumbent on the governors and those who are holding political positions to support Ohanaeze. They should not allow Chief Iwuanyanwu to be frustrated. Governors should realise that it is their responsibility to support Iwuanyanwu and promote the cause of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. If he cries for money to do Ohanaeze job, the five South-East governors should contribute money and give to him so he and his executive committee can function effectively. The governors and other leaders in Igbo land should see and take Ohanaeze as their own and give it the required full support it,” Senator Orji said.

“The governors have the obligation, if he goes wrong because he is human, to correct him out of love. But I know Chief Iwuanyanwu will not knowingly make any mistake as far as Igbo cause is concerned because he knows everything that we want. He is knowledgeable in Igbo culture,” the former governor said.

There’s hope; Iwuanyanwu is versatile in Ohanaeze affairs —Ezeife

Former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife welcomed Iwuanyanwu’s leadership, saying it is a positive development.

“Iwuanyanwu is good at propagating the welfare of Ndigbo. He has done that in the past and I am sure he will continue to do it even better now that the mantle of Igbo leadership has been bestowed on him.

“This is the time South-East governors should work closely with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. The governors, both the incoming and outgoing ones, should not only donate financially and otherwise but also participate actively in all matters concerning Ohanaeze Ndigbo,” Ezeife said.

Iwuanyanwu, unifying factor; he’ll deliver on his mandate—Ilomuanya

The Chairman of Imo State Council of Elders, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, expressed optimism that the new Ohanaeze leadership would do well. “Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is a unifying factor in Igbo land. In his vision and mission speech, he left no one in doubt that indeed, he is a round peg in a round hole. He has already started proving that he knows the terrain he is treading upon, very well.

“I can say optimistically that I am confident that Chief Iwuanyanwu will do well. I expect him to focus on unifying Ndigbo to speak with one voice. That is very important.

“Secondly, he is expected to link Ndigbo to the national grid socio-economically and politically with his very vast contacts. Thirdly, he is expected to re-orientate the psyche of our people to think of also investing homewards in consonance with the Igbo spirit of Aku ruo ulo and lots more.”

Liaise with govs, adopt Okpara’s approach to devt—Ahamba

Renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ahamba said Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the governors in the zone should work together and adopt the late Michael Okpara’s approach to development which he said made the economy of the Eastern region to be the fastest growing in the South of the Sahara. He urged the governors and Ohanaeze to focus on developing Igbo land and avoid political gimmicks.

“They should ensure we don’t go the wrong way. Everybody should look forward to developing Igbo land within Nigeria. We are still in Nigeria; you don’t wait until you are outside Nigeria before you begin to develop your area. They should adopt the attitude of M. I. Okpara who developed the Eastern Region of Nigeria as the fastest growing economy, South of the Sahara before the war. Make the home better and forget all these outside political gimmicks,” Ahamba said.

Encourage Igbo businessmen to invest in Igbo land —Nwodo

For the former national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Okwesilieze Nwodo, the new Ohanaeze leadership should convince Igbo businessmen to repatriate some of their wealth home and develop the region.

Dr. Nwodo said that Igbo is lucky to have Iwuanyanyu, who has seen it all in politics, business, sports and media as the President- General, saying he would not yield to any lobby to work against Ndigbo. Before his appointment, he has helped to set up a committee to ensure that Igbo are financially sustainable and enjoined him to galvanize the five South-East governors to embark on joint regional projects in education, security, commerce and industry. He urged the governors to support new leadership by pulling resources and working together to develop the region.

He tasked the South-East on regional security as their South-West counterparts did with Amotekun.

Champion Igbo liberation from marginalization—Enugu monarch

In his contribution, the traditional ruler of Iggah Ancient Kingdom in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, Igwe Herbert Ukuta, tasked Chief Iwuanyanyu’s leadership to champion the cause of liberating the Igbo race from the shackles of marginalization in Nigeria.

Resist balkanisation by FG, support Ohanaeze —Abia elders task govs

The Chairman, Abia State Elders Forum, Archbishop Godswill Ariwodor, advised the governors not to joke with Ohanaeze or Igbo interest irrespective of their party affiliations.

“Governors have no choice than to support Ohanaeze. They should not allow the in-coming administration at the centre to infiltrate and balkanize them for selfish reasons the way that the out-going President Muhammadu Buhari did. Buhari kept promising them slots but he disappointed them in the end. Now they have all learnt their lessons, and Igbo leaders have also learnt their lessons. Never again shall they sabotage collective Igbo interests for personal gains. They should support him so that Igbo can speak with one voice again.

Reacting, the National President of Igbo Think Tank, Professor Madubuike Ezeibe, said that Iwuanyanwu leadership would help fast-track industrial revolution in Igbo land.

Work towards reviving moribund industries in region —Igbo youths

Contributing, the Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, said the emergence of Chief Iwuanyanwu was “a huge blessing to Ndigbo” and urged him to use his wealth of knowledge, experience, contacts and robust intelligence to move Igbo land forward.

“We expect him to use his office to mount pressure on the federal and state governments in the zone to do the needful to ensure that moribund industries like Nkalagu Cement, Aba Textiles Mills, glass industries, ceramics and others in Igbo land are revitalized to provide jobs for the people.

“We want him to mount pressure on the Federal Government to obey order of Court of Appeal releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody. The security situation and sit-at-home in the region can be resolved if Nnamdi Kanu is released,” Goodluck Ibem, the leader of the group said.

Ndigbo want immediate end to insecurity, release of Kanu—Prof. Igwe

Prof. Obasi Igwe in his contribution, urged the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to move for immediate end to the orchestrated insecurity and killings in the East and unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu and his men in detention.