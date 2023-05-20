Otuaro gifts car, cash to staff at end-of-tenure party

Asaba- The Deputy Governor of Delta State, H.E. Deacon Kingsley B. Otuaro, Esq., has shown his appreciation to his dedicated staff by presenting them with car gifts and cash during a memorable “End of Tenure” party held on Thursday 18th of May, 2023.

The event, which took place at the deputy governor’s official residence poolside, brought together esteemed members of his staff who were instrumental in achieving the state’s transformative governance over the past eight years.

During the gathering, Otuaro expressed his utmost gratitude to his staff, recognizing them as pillars of support throughout his tenure. The staff members, including cooks, stewards, kitchen staff, office personnel, drivers, security personnel, and political aides, were commended for their tireless efforts in driving positive change behind the scenes. The deputy governor fondly reminisced about the shared journey of governance and emphasized the invaluable contributions made by each team member.

Acknowledging their role in shaping the course of history, Otuaro highlighted the unwavering commitment and selflessness exhibited by his staff in their pursuit of a higher purpose. He expressed his heartfelt appreciation for their dedication and wished them continued success as they serve under the incoming deputy governor. He urged all civil servants to unite and work towards a brighter future for the state.

The car gifts and cash presented by the deputy governor served as tokens of his gratitude for the staff’s unwavering support and dedication throughout his tenure.