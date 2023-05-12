Otuaro gets Peace Builder award

In a prestigious event held at the renowned Orientals Hotels and Suites in Lagos, H.E. Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, the Deputy Governor of Delta State, emerged as the recipient of the highly coveted “Most Outstanding Peace Builder of the Year Award” at the National Daily 2022 Award of Excellence. The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Inspecto General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, who were also honored for their significant contributions to society.

The National Daily 2022 Award of Excellence is an esteemed recognition platform that celebrates individuals and organizations across various sectors for their exceptional achievements and positive impact on the nation. The organizers meticulously select awardees based on their outstanding accomplishments, commitment to excellence, and efforts towards nation-building.

Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro,Esq. known for his relentless efforts in promoting peace and harmony, has played a pivotal role in fostering unity among diverse communities in Delta State. His exceptional leadership skills, coupled with his unwavering commitment to conflict resolution and sustainable development, have earned him this prestigious accolade. Otuaro’s tireless dedication to peace-building initiatives and his instrumental role in resolving conflicts within the Niger Delta region have garnered widespread recognition and admiration.

The ceremony witnessed a gathering of eminent personalities from various sectors, including government officials, business leaders, and renowned individuals, all eager to acknowledge and applaud the recipients of the National Daily 2022 Award of Excellence. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a statesman and respected figure in Nigeria, was honored with the in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the nation’s growth and development.

The event showcased the power of collective efforts and celebrated individuals who have made a significant difference in their respective fields. The National Daily 2022 Award of Excellence served as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and honoring those who have dedicated their lives to serving others and promoting the betterment of society.

In his acceptance speech, H.E. Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro expressed his gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the award to the people of Delta State and his boss, H.E. Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the executive governor of delta state

He went further to emphasize the importance of peace-building efforts in fostering unity and sustainable development, calling on all Nigerians to work together towards a harmonious and prosperous future for the nation.

He went further to appreciate his boss, H.E. Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for giving him the opportunity to serve as his deputy.