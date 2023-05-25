Otti coming to, rebuild, rebrand Abia — Lawmaker-elect

. As Obi support group holds victory party

By Steve Oko

Member-elect for Umuahia central state constituency, Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chinasa Abiola, has said that the Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, is coming to rebuild and re-brand Abia for the good of all.

The lawmaker-elect who stated this during a victory/thanksgiving service by Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), Abia State chapter, said that Otti’s emergence marked the beginning of the rebuilding process of Abia after decades of ruin by bad governance.

He thanked all Abians from across different political parties that supported the ouster of the ruling party, and the emergence of Otti who he said, “is an answer to prayers of the suffering Abia masses”.

The lawmaker-elect, however, solicited the continued support of Abians for the Governor -elect so as to fulfill the purpose of his emergence.

In his address of welcome, Abia State Chairman of POSN, Pastor Prince Solomon, said the Thanksgiving Service was to return gratitude to God for the massive victory recorded by the ‘Obedient family’ in Abia at the general elections.

He noted that “Abia is the only state where the ‘Obedients’ recorded tremendous victory” at the polls having produced the Governor of the state, a senator-elect, six out of the eight members of the House of Representatives, and 10 out of the 24 House of Assembly members.

Pastor Solomon who expressed optimism that Abia would become a reference state under Labour Party, said that the foundation for the victory recorded in the state was laid through prayers long before the polls.

He thanked God for rescuing Abia from political hijackers and self-serving leaders who had mortgaged the future of the state.

Solomon noted that POSN was the foremost support group for Peter Obi which he (Obi) inaugurated way back in 2019 when he contested as presidential running mate to Atiku Abubakar, with branches in 18 countries.

He commended all those including diaspora members who sacrificed so much for the success story in Abia, noting that time had come when the masses would be deciding who gets power.

Earlier in a remark, a clergy man, Apostle David Onuoha, said time had gone when the Church was passive about governance, urging Christians to actively participate in the political process for a better society.

He noted that the Church played key role in mobilising and sensitizing people to enroll for the voter’s card before the elections.

The cleric said that emergence of good leaders would reduce the prayer burden of clergy men, hence the need for people of integrity of participate in politics.