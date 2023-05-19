Otti: Abia LP Chair fingers Lamidi Apapa, says ‘factional chairman out to destroy party’

Lamidi Apapa

By Steve Oko

The Chairman of the Labour Party in Abia state, Ceekay Igara, has dismissed the judgement nullifying Alex Otti as Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, as of no consequence.

Igbara who spoke with our Correspondent said the party was not served in the suit, wondering why any litigant would sue somebody without serving the respondent with any summons.

Igbara, however, said that the legal team of the party had taken necessary steps to deal with the matter.

He accused the Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party, of conniving with enemies of democracy to destroy the party.

“It’s Apapa and his sponsors that want to destroy the labour party. They are moving from state to state trying to cause confusion in the state but they have failed woefully. We aren’t losing sleep over them”.