OTC offered us a unique opportunity to expose our capacity – GM, Lee Group

By Ediri Ejoh, Houston, Texas

The General Manager, Business Development, Lee Engineering Group and Allied Companies, Mr Jerry Azih, has described the firm’s participation at the OTC as a leverage to tap into emerging openings in the global oil and gas industry.

Speaking with Vanguard on the sideline of the just concluded Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas, United States, the GM said showcasing the company’s products and services at the platform was necessary to create awareness of what local players can offer in the global space.

“The company has been participating in this international conference for over five years now and we are sure to continue.

“Basically, we use the platform to showcase our products and services to the world. We created the necessary visibility which is one aim of the conference to bring people together to create synergy and achieve great results”.

Asked about the benefits to Nigerian companies participating in the annual event, Azih said, “There are companies seeking presence in Nigeria, because of our known pedigree of integrity, customers satisfaction, delivery to specification and early completion of projects in the oil and gas space we are often considered as the preferred option.

“Nigeria can benefit when we focus on the new technology, making entry of partners for collaboration easy without red tape.”

He, however, noted that participation this year is a bit slower than the previous year, saying, “The OTC of this year is slower in participation than that of last year. The most reason is attributable to the effect and spillover from COVID-19. Some companies have learned to do things differently managing time and resources to achieve cost effectiveness.

“However, the world is fast embracing the opportunities in renewable energy as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuel. This is no news as Lee Engineering is positioned to align with the trend as we seek to reduce pollution in our operations to create a cleaner environment.”

Speaking earlier on the challenges faced by entrepreneurs in the sector in terms of funding, the Chairman, Lee Engineering and Construction Company Limited, Dr. Leemon Ikpea OON, said funding has been a very serious issue in the execution of the various projects undertaken in the industry in recent time.

The firm which is on the verge of commissioning a fabrication factory in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, said sourcing for funds to execute projects has been by the grace of God.

“It’s by special grace we can get to where we are today. We have looked for more pragmatic ways to get the needed funding”.

He added that “Like other big enterprises working in a Nigerian economy that is dollarised, prices of materials rise unpredictably within a few days or weeks. It’s difficult to go back to a client to discuss new terms regarding changing prices”.

He, however, expresses optimum that with the government’s efforts to woo investors into the country, the challenge may soon become a thing of the past. “We are optimistic, from experience that the incoming government led by the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would open more opportunities for the industry and its economy respectively.”

Meanwhile, operators are calling for incentives given to indigenous players in the industry, saying “It will not be too much if the government grants import waivers and tax rebates to encourage the project, as a contribution towards ‘indigenising’ our engineering process and job creation.”