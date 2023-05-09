Osun: I congratulate PDP but… – Keyamo

The Chief Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign, in the February 2023 general election, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has congratulated the Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, over their victory at the Supreme Court.

Keyamo in statement on his Twitter handle noted that the Supreme Court has set a precedence that would be used to determine the outcome of the Presidential Election Petitions.

In his words: “Those celebrating the decision of the Supreme Court today in the Osun Governorship contest are naturally the members of the PDP. I congratulate them.

“They have been joined by the members of their Siamese twins, the LP. Anything against APC, for them, is victory for the Rule of Law. I also congratulate them.

“However, they have not even stopped for a minute in their euphoria to reflect on the principles enunciated by the Supreme Court today as it affects the tenability of results obtained by BVAS to prove over voting and how it affects their pending Presidential Election Petitions that will go before the same Supreme Court in a few months’ time.

“The Supreme Court has set a precedent today that can be a two-edged sword and when I reflected on it, I just chuckled. Please, pin this tweet somewhere awaiting the final decision of the Presidential Election cases. I say no more.”