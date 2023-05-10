Osun guber verdict: Oyetola congratulates Adeleke

.says present situation a win-win for Osun APC

Former Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has congratulated his successor, Ademola Adeleke over the Supreme Court judgment that upheld his victory as Governor of the State.

Oyetola had dragged Adeleke before the Election Petition Tribunal after the July 16 governorship election alleging that the election was marred with irregularities, asking the court to return him as the duly elected governor.

The tribunal had upheld the argument of Oyetola, ruling that Adeleke did not win the lawful majority votes and declared Oyetola as the winner. However, the Court of Appeal reversed the lower court’s decision affirming the victory of Adeleke as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.



Also, the Supreme Court further affirmed the victory of Adeleke as duly elected Governor of the State.

Oyetola in a statement personally signed by him, and made available to journalists by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, said although the verdict of the Apex Court was against the wish of his party’s members and supporters, he accepted it in the interest of peace and development of the State.

The former governor urged members of his political party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, his supporters, and those who voted for him during the July 16 2022 governorship election, to accept the judgment as the will of God and move on.

“We strongly believe we presented a good case before the Supreme Court but the Court thought otherwise and has given its verdict. While the outcome is against our wish and that of our party members and supporters, we are all bound to accept it as law-abiding citizens.

“To our members and supporters across the State, I urge you all to accept the verdict of the Court and move on. The present situation is a win-win for us. It’s both a loss and victory rolled into one. While we lost Osun technically, we gained Nigeria,” he said.

Oyetola, who asked the APC members and supporters not to feel sad and depressed over the decision of the Court, encouraged them to brace up for the tasks ahead of the party. He also appreciated the leadership of the party in the State and at the national level for their commitment and support throughout the period of the legal tussle.

“I remain committed to the growth and development of Osun. I will therefore continue to work with well-meaning citizens of Osun, associations and institutions to facilitate the development to our dear State. Similarly, I urge all citizens of Osun to continue to exhibit the Omoluabi ethos and uphold the dreams of our forebears for the State, irrespective of party affiliations.

“To the Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your victory at the Supreme Court. While I pray for your tenure to be prosperous for our people and the State, I urge you to focus on the delivery of good governance.

“Politics aside, the time has come to let you know that the interest of the masses must be most paramount without any restriction or discrimination whether based on political persuasion, creed, or religion. Whatever personal differences we have must give way to the advancement of our great State.

The security of the Osun people must be guaranteed regardless of their religious and political affiliations. I pray for peace and progress in your tenure,” Oyetola added.