Osinbajo to commission facility for garment makers in Kogi, Delta Monday

Osinbajo

…launch MSMEs in Nasarawa, Enugu, Borno, Ekiti, Ondo, Adamawa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

In fulfilment of its commitment to support small businesses across the country and overcome production and other related challenges, the Federal Government will on Monday through the National MSME Clinics, commission common area facilities for MSMEs in eight States of the federation.

To that effect, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is scheduled to commission the projects executed under the National MSMEs Shared Facility Scheme.

The projects include the installation of six hybrid Solar Systems at designated MSMEs clusters in Nasarawa, Enugu, Borno, Adamawa, Ekiti and Ondo States, and one ultra-modern tailoring and fashion facility each in Delta and Kogi States respectively.

The facilities in Delta and Kogi regarded as the largest fashion hubs in the North-Central and South-South regions, and the other six were built in partnership with the State Governments.

The Hub in Okene, Kogi State, where Prof Osinbajo will be physically present, will provide an enabling environment for garment makers and fashion designers in the State to put them on the path of sustainable growth.

The Kogi facility holds 200 world-class manuals with fully automated fashion equipment and a capacity to service 350 MSMEs daily and 110,000 yearly.

The Kogi Fashion Shared Facility is equipped with Four and Two Heads Monogram Machines, Digital and Industrial Suit and Shirt Button Hole Machines, Button Tackers, Coil and Tinko Machines.

Other machines include, Industrial Straight, Weaving and Hemming Machines, Industrial Pressers, Steam and Pressing Irons, Over-locking and Basin Machines, Industrial Button Holes Locking Machines Phoenix Machines, Digital Flix & Flock Cutting Machines, and 6 Head Screen Printing and Borderless Machines.

The Delta tailoring and fashion hub is similar to the Kogi facility, equipped with state-of-the-art machines situated at the Asaba Vocational Centre.

The facilities (Solar Systems) in Nasarawa, Enugu, Ekiti, Borno, Adamawa, and Ondo State are designed to complement other sources of power for MSMEs operating on the designated clusters.

Besides the Vice President, other dignitaries expected to grace the main event in Kogi include Governor Yahaya Bello, Ministers, Head of Agencies, Captains of Industry and other top officials from the Kogi State government.