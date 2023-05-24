Osinbajo hails Makinde’s infrastructural achievements

**Commissions Ultra Modern Oyo State Governor’s Lodge

We will continue to take decision on Infrastructural Deficit, Commission Projects till the last day in Office, Makinde



By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- VICE President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has hailed Governor Seyi Makinde for his infrastructural development, saying he was not surprised at what the Governor has achieved in the state.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he declared open an Ultra Modern Oyo State Governor’s Lodge in the Asokoro district of the nation’s capital, Osinbajo said, “I congratulate you on the many infrastructure projects that you have undertaken in Oyo State that we have seen.

“I was in Ibadan just lask week and I was taken around by the Secretary to the government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, for an event for commissioning. We saw the new auditorium at the University of Ibadan and the giant steps that you have already taken in Oyo State.

“Indeed, this building joins the legacies of the continuous improvement in the lives of our Oyo states, people and, of course Nigeria and the importance of greater possibilities for our collective betterment.”

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Makinde who praised the Vice President for honouring the invitation to commission the edifice inspite of political differences, said that as a government, they will will continue to take decision on Infrastructural Deficit as well as commission Projects till the last day in Office.

Speaking on questions asked by people why a lodge in Abuja, Makinde who said that asking such a question is like asking why Nigeria as a country should have an embassy and Abuja as the capital city of Nigeria, there was the need for a beffing Lodge in order to attract visitors to the state and the cut cost for lodging government officials like the Governor, deputy and others in the hotel.

Makinde said, “Abuja is the seat of government in Nigeria and states’ functionaries visit Abuja.

“Given the frequency of these visits in the long run, having a government lodge in Abuja is more cost effective than paying for accommodation every time.”

On why the State decided to embark on the project, Makinde said, “We did not want to wait until the Federal Capital Territory Administration demolishes the structure because it is dilapidated or had been a nuisance to the Asokoro landscape before we took a definite action. The project has to be prioritized because the time has come.”

The Oyo State Governor who described the edifice as a beautiful product, said, “Befitting Oyo State as the pace setter state and providing suitable accommodations for any liaison that we have to carry out in Abuja, especially in our drive to attract more investments to our dear state in the next four years.”

Makinde who noted that the execution of the project was partly in fulfilment of his promises during the campaign for his re-election, said, “As I promised during my swearing in 2019, our administration will build on programmes of past administrations that were structured properly and will be beneficial to the masses of Oyo State.

“We have brought the affairs of governance by this mantra, and this is why, for the past four years, one of the key features of infrastructure development in the Oyo States has been reviving moribund facilities.

“During my campaigns, I promised to continue to work for the good people of our state to the last day of our present tenure. Well, it is about five days to the end of this tenure and we have not stopped working,” he added.

The event was attended by prominent Oyo State indigenes including the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olokayide Ariwoola, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, APC, Oyo North; Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Traditional rulers led by the Representative of the Olu Ibadan; Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party, Taofeek Arapaja among others