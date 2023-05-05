Osinbajo contested APC presidential primaries in public interest – Spokesperson

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

By Miftaudeen Raji

Laolu Akande, the spokesperson of the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said the VP contested for the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the interest of the public.

Akande stated this while speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Friday.

Recall that Osinbajo contested the party’s presidential primaries, but lost to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu eventually defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25th presidential election.

But, Akande claimed that Osinbajo contested the party’s presidential ticket because he believed that the VP possesses the necessary experience, qualifications and inspirational leadership qualities for the office of the president.

He said, “What is important is that you take the step you want to take in the best interest of the people. Public interest is the overriding factor,” he said.

“You couldn’t have been vice-president for eight years, and the kind of vice-president that he has been, and how much work that has been done.

“The level of understanding that you have acquired in terms of what has to be done and the capacity he has demonstrated when he had the opportunity to act for the president.

“And he has inspired tens and scores of millions of Nigerians with his leadership style. People see him as a representation of a new Nigeria. All of these can’t be in place and he just walks away.

“He did what he needed to do and the party made the decision and he just has to move on after doing the right thing.”