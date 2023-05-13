Osinbajo commissions 14,444 hectares irrigation scheme in Kano

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

…as Water Minister urges Kano govt, communities to maintain project

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE Minister of Water Resources, Enr Suleiman Adamu, yesterday, was elated as the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) commissioned the 14,444 Hectares Kano River Irrigation Scheme, KRIS, for 1 million farmers to benefit from, at Zangon Buhari, Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State.

A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Kenechukwu Offie, made it known that the commissioning of the 14,444 Hectares Kano River Irrigation Scheme, KRIS, came less than two weeks of similar commissioning in Jigawa State.

The project was executed by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources through the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria, TRIMMING, Project in collaboration with the World Bank towards the implementation of the TRIMMING.

According to the statement Osinbajo, pointed out that the project is one of the intervention projects of the present administration, which is part of TRIMMING Project in Nigeria.

The N27 billion World Bank-assisted Kano River Irrigation Scheme (KRIS) was designed to enhance the productivity of farmers through irrigation of 144,444 hectares for farmers and other 1 million beneficiaries directly.

He said: “Irrigation Project in Nigeria is an innovative approach adopted by the Federal Government which has opened-up the access to life changing opportunities for many of the families in the communities that are involved in the project.”

According to the VP, the project as one of the success stories of the Federal Government even as he acknowledged the effort of the first Governor of Kano State, Audu Bako, who initiated the project over 40 years ago that eventually came to be known as Kano River irrigation Scheme (KRIS).

Meanwhile, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, from an address of welcome maintained that “Part of the intervention programme embarked upon by the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the World Bank supported by Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMING) Project to enhance the food production drive of the country.

“In realizing Government’s efforts to address the nation’s food security drive, transformative changes are required which brought about the need for the Transformation of Irrigation Management in Nigeria.

Adamu called on the beneficiary communities and Government of Kano State to own the project and ensure its sustainability, “Let me use this opportunity to call on all of us present here, including those that were not able to attend this function that our unflinching support is critical for the success of this scheme, and all the other TRIMING Project schemes.

“I would like to use this opportunity, to request for the kind attention of the Government of Kano State, among the TRIMING Project beneficiary communities, to kindly take this intervention as their personal endeavor to ensure its critical success.”

Also in a remark, the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, hailed the Federal Government for commissioning the Kano River Irrigation Scheme (KRIS), saying the project has further bolstered the agriculture potential of the state to an enviable level.

Ganduje acknowledged that the Buhari-led administration has contributed tremendously to the improvement of lives of Kano people being the commercial hub of Nigeria.