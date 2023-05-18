Osimhen unlikely to leave Napoli this summer — Agent

Italian agent Oscar Damiani says he does not expect Victor Osimhen to leave Napoli in the Summer.

According to Damiani, it would be difficult for any club to meet up with Napoli’s asking price for the Nigerian.

Osimhen has been in shining form for the Partenopei this season courting the interest of the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

On the back of his spectacular performances, Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis slammed a €150m price tag on the striker.

Damian, however, claimed no club would be willing to pay such an exorbitant fee for the 24-year-old.

“There is no club in the world that can really offer this money (€150million) to Napoli. I’m sure Osimhen will stay another year in blue and will continue to be a point of reference for the club,” Damiani said as per Napoli Magazine.

Osimhen has scored 28 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for Luciano Spalletti’s side this season.