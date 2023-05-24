Osimhen spotted in Germany amid Bayern Munich links

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been spotted in Germany’s capital, Berlin, on Wednesday morning, sparking rumours of a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Osimhen has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich following an impressive campaign in Serie A.

Manchester United and Chelsea are the other clubs reported to be interested in the Nigeria international.

According to German publication Bild, Osimhen was seen on the street in Berlin on Wednesday, fueling rumours of a potential move to Bayern Munich

Napoli will be holding out for a fee around the region of €150 million to let go of the striker.

Osimhen was crucial for the Partonopei in their scudetto success, netting 23 goals in 30 league appearances.