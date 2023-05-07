Osimhen misses penalty kick, scores another, as Napoli celebrate Scudetto win

Victor Osimhen saw one penalty kick saved before scoring another as Napoli marked their Scudetto celebrations with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina amid a carnival atmosphere.

Having ended a 33-year wait to win the Serie A on Thursday, Luciano Spalletti’s men were greeted by a jubilant crowd at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

But two much-changed line-ups made for a low-key opening.

Osimhen thought he had missed the Partenopei’s best chance for victory when he had a second-half penalty kick saved by Pietro Terracciano.

But a foul on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave him the chance to atone.

Serie A’s top goalscorer hammered home at the second time of asking, ensuring Napoli’s long-awaited Scudetto party was capped with three points on Sunday.

Fiorentina gave Napoli a pre-match guard of honour, but they were determined not to extend similar levels of hospitality after kick-off, Luka Jovic heading narrowly over early on.

Eljif Elmas shot wide as Napoli —- who started with Kvaratskhelia and Stanislav Lobotka on the bench —– were slow to click into gear.

Jovic went close again when his deft header was turned away by Pierluigi Gollini, before Osimhen fired into the side netting from a tight angle as half-time approached.

Both Kvaratskhelia and Lobotka were introduced as Napoli looked to step things up.

The latter had an immediate impact when he tempted Sofyan Amrabat into a clumsy foul after the restart, handing Osimhen his first penalty kick.

Osimhen was denied on this occasion as Terracciano pushed his effort around the left-hand post.

But he was to get another chance with 16 minutes left.

Nicolas Gonzalez tripped Kvaratskhelia as he darted into the area and Osimhen made no mistake second time around, blasting into the roof of the net.

Christian Kouame missed Fiorentina’s best chance to level when he lifted over late on, ensuring the champions clung on.(dpa/NAN)