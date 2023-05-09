Oshiomhole celebrates Abu Inu-Umoru at 60

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The Senator-Elect for Edo North Senatorial District and former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has felicitated with the chairman of construction giants, Setraco and Hartland Construction companies, Chief Abu Inu-Umoru on his 60th birthday.

A statement by Oshiomhole’s Media Aide, Victor Oshioke described Inu-Umoru as a dependable family friend.

The statement reads “As you attain the milestone age of 60 years today, we join your family, friends, and well wishers all over the world to thank God for your life. You have been an amazing, dependable, and accommodating friend to us through these years, and we are very grateful for the genuineness of that friendship.

“The sincerity of your love for our family is unquestionable, and we wouldn’t have asked for a better confidant and counsellor.

“A friend like you is hard to find, and you are indeed much cherished by us and many others. Life milestones are not to be counted but celebrated. So we joyfully celebrate you today from the depth of our hearts.

“We wish you long life, sound health, peace of mind, more success, a bountiful harvest from your very deserving investments in business and family, and above all, the realisation of all that you still dream to achieve.”