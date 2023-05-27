Osas Ighodaro goes emotional again on stage

By Benjamin Njoku

Two-time winner of AMVCA Best Actress award Osas Ighodaro broke down in tears again after she was announced winner of Best Actress in drama category, beating heavyweights like Ini Edo, Bimbo Ademoye, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Mercy John-Okojie, Funke Akindele among others.

It was the same experience last year, when the mother of one couldn’t fight back tears, while receiving the coveted award which she dedicated to her late mother, whom she revealed passed on, while she was on the set of the movie that won her the award,“Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story.”

She didn’t see it coming, and if anybody had told her that she would stand tall among the equals, she wouldn’t have believed it. In an Instagram post to celebrate her award, Ighodaro admitted, saying “ I know and feel God’s favor in my life – I am forever grateful and will never take it for granted.”

In 2021, she emerged the Best dressed female at the show, and last year, she smiled home with the Best Actress award for her role in ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’, a remake of the 1995 Rattlesnake directed by Amaka Igwe and released in 2020. Many believed Ighodaro is very good, but not to the extent that she would win the award over some high- rated actresses.