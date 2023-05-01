Osanebi to establish Leadership Centre

In line with his desire to continually provide platforms for youths to grow, philanthropist and business mogul, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has announced he will be establishing a leadership development centre for Delta youths.

The announcement contained in a press statement issued by his principal secretary, Idi Presley, Osanebi said he will be establishing the centre to create an opportunity for Delta youths to develop themselves.

According to Osanebi, with the current ills and pressure that comes with surviving in modern society, it’s imperative for those in leadership and privileged positions, to help guide the next generation.

“One of my greatest desires over the years has been to set up a platform through which I can connect with the youths of Delta.

“The focus of my team and I when we officially take off will be to provide mentorship to the next generation, instill values and tutor them on non-violent approach to resolving issues, as well as focus on entrepreneurship training programmes that will assist in equipping our youths to be self reliant”, part of the statement read.

According to the statement, a date for the official launch will be announced soon and when fully operational, the centre which will run different categories of programs yearly, will attract notable leaders and captains of industry from across the country.