Osanebi hails Buhari, Agege, over Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences

The APC Deputy Governorship Candidate in the March 18 gubernatorial polls, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari over the approval of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, which is to be sited in Kwale.

Osanebi in a note of appreciation this morning in Asaba, said he feels fulfilled that after many years of neglect, Ndokwa Nation is being recognised for federal projects now.

According to Osanebi, the only federal presence in Ndokwa Nation during the PDP era was a dilapidated prison, adding that the approved University and Aboh Polytechnic are the first of many projects that will be sited in the region in the coming years.

Lauding his principal, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Osanebi said the zeal shown by the Obarisi of Urhobo Nation to attract the project down to Ndokwa Nation is a testament that he truly holds the people dear to his heart.

Osanebi stated that in a time when many politicians go into hibernation after the stressful electoral process, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege was busy working round the clock to fulfill his campaign promise to the people of Ndokwa Nation.