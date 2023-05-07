Ortom condemns kidnap of Takum LG Chair

..issues marching orders for his rescue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condemned in strong terms, the reported kidnap of the Chairman of Takum Local Government Area, LGA of Taraba state, Mr. Boyi Manga between Kofo Amadu and Chanchangi area on the border between Benue and Taraba States.

The Chairman was said to have been ambushed and kidnapped on Sunday afternoon by unknown gunmen after his Police Orderly was reportedly shot and killed.

In his reaction to the incident, the Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Nathaniel Ikyur, decried the insecurity on the border between the two neighboring States.

According to the statement, the Governor “has directed that security operatives posted to the area to step up their surveillance in order to rescue the council Chairman unhurt.

“The Governor also directed the Chairmen of Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government councils, traditional rulers from the two LGAs to immediately liaise with their counterparts from Taraba State to monitor the situation closely to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

“He urged citizens to be security conscious and report any suspect to security agents.”