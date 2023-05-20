Ortom commissions, lays foundation of N1.4bn BIPC projects in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Investment and Property Company, BIPC, Ltd., weekend commissioned its N600 million Fountain Estate and also laid the foundation of an N800 Shopping Mall in Makurdi.

Commissioning the estate located at Nyorgyungu Community in Makurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom commended the management of BIPC for undertaking the project and adding value to the development of the state.

He clarified that the 30 units three bedroom all en-suite bungalow were built in phases, with the already completed 16 units going for N25 million while the uncompleted 14 units were being sold for N21 million.

The Governor noted that “the prices are reasonable given the cost of building this quality of house now and the facilities provided in the estate.” He urged the people to take advantage of the opportunity provided by BIPC to own homes in the estate.

While performing the groundbreaking for the BIPC Shopping Mall located at the New Otukpo Road area, also in Makurdi town, the Governor commended the foresight of the management of BIPC for initiating the project which he said would in no small measure contribute to the economic development of the state.

The Managing Director of BIPC, Dr. Alex Adum who commended Governor Ortom for supporting the company to succeed said “the groundbreaking of the estate was performed in July 2020 by Governor Samuel Ortom.

“The project cost, which is about N600 million, without any loan equity or grant, including cost of land, 30 units bungalows and associated infrastructure is divided into two parts.

“The fully completed units, which is comprised of 16 ready-to-live-in units, and partially completed units, which is comprised of 14 bungalows that are rendered to full exterior decorations and fittings including Internal PoP ceiling, but without other internal finish features to allow homeowners who desire to upscale or downgrade customize the finish to their individual taste and budget.”

On the BIPC Shopping Mall, Dr. Adum said “It is estimated to cost about N800million. And in economic sense this Mall is expected to attract about six million shoppers in a year and with a projection that if one shopper spends and average of N5,000 that will amount to over N30billion in a year. And that will represent the biggest economic exchange centre in the entire Benue state. Apart from Makurdi residence, the Mall will also attract visitors from outside the state.”

The Managing Director noted that the projects “are some of the positives of the Ortom administration among many others.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the BIPC Board, Mr. Mike Mku recounted the achievements recorded by the company since the coming of his board in 2019.

He said: “At the time of our resumption, the company had tax issues with the Federal Inland Revenue Service and we were told we had a tax liability of N700million and the management of BIPC took this matter up and today the matter has finally been resolved and now we have obtained a Tax Clearance Certificate for three years for the first time in the history of the company.

“The company equities portfolio has also witnessed astronomical growth between 2019 – 2023. This is sequel to the stoppage of assets stripping and trade to pay salaries and run operations since September 2019 to date. As a result, the company has witnessed almost 100 percent equity portfolio growth from about N3.8 billion in 2019 when we came in to N6.6 billion as of today.

“It is also important to note that through revaluation and reinvestments, the BIPC net worth has grown from about N9 billion in assets in 2019 to N18.1 billion since 2021.”