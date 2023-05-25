Ortom blows hot, says corruption resides in Aso Rock

…Kicks against Buhari’s relocation to Niger republic after leaving office

By Steve Oko

The out-going Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has alleged that ” corruption resides in the (Presidential) Villa”.

Ortom who made the allegation while featuring on Arise Television interview, accused the Nigeria seat of power of orchastrating his defeat at the senatorial poll.

The Governor who, however, said that he had forgiven and let go, claimed that they wanted him out by all means “because they thought I was on their way.”

” The celebration of my defeat which was orchastrated by the (Presidential) Villa showed they wanted me out at all cost. Monies were spent to stop me.

“People talk of corruption but corruption is in the Villa itself. I know how much was spent by the Villa on Benue to ensure that I lose electron.

” Yes I lost. Fine and good, God permitted it and I have accepted it. I have accepted to move on.

” They thought I was on their way but I wasn’t on their way. All I did was to ensure justice and equity for all”.

Gov. Ortom strongly opposed Buhari’s alleged intension to relocate to Niger Republic if made uncomfortable in Nigeria after leaving office.

Ortom asked the President to perish the thought and stay back in the country to enjoy the country ruined by his maladministration.

The Governor regretted that the once- vibrant economy that Buhari inherited in 2015 had been crippled in eight years due to lack of vision and ineptitude.

” Buhari should not relocate to Niger Republic after leaving office. He should stay here with us.

” He has taken us from top to bottom. So, let him go no where. Let’s all stay here and work for the incoming administration, and by God’s grace move from bottom to top again.”

Ortom who served as Minister for Culture and Tourism under former President Goodluck Jonathan, recalled with regret that when Jonathan was in power, Nigeria was doing well in many sectors but suddenly nosedived under the watch of Buhari.

“I remember when some of us had the privilege of serving under President Goodluck Jonathan, we were talking Nigeria from bottom to top to a certain level, but now we are at the bottom.”

Asked what his relationship with his successor would be, Ortom said he would offer advice if his advice were solicited.

On life after power, the outgoing Governor said he would return to his farming career or take up job as a freelance journalist.