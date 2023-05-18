Organisers of ACGAwards name Egwejemu event chair

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Organisers of the 2023 edition of the Africa Crypto Giants Awards (ACGAwards) have announced the appointment of Dr. Julie Emakpo Egwejemu as Chairman of the event.

The ACGAwards, being the premier crypto award in Africa that recognises excellence in the African crypto currency and block chain industry, also aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals and organisations in the crypto market.

Egwejemu is a respectable and respected figure, an entrepreneur, author and a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in finance, investment and business management.

She is currently the Head of Business Development and Overseas Operations and Sales at the Makarios Luxury Properties Limited, one of Africa’s best and fastest selling real estate firms based in Lagos, Nigeria.

As Chairman of the ACGAwards 2023, Egwejemu will oversee the successful planning and execution of the event and will work closely with the ACGAwards Committee to ensure that the Awards ceremony records huge success and meets its objectives.

Responding to her appointment, Dr. Julie Egwejemu expressed delight at being part of the ACGAwards, saying: “I am honoured to be appointed as Chairman for the Africa Crypto Awards 2023. It’s such an incredible privilege and great opportunity for me to contribute to the growth and development of the Africa Crypto Industry. I look forward to working with the ACGAwards Committee to ensure that the event succeeds.”

Team Lead of the ACGAwards Project, Mr. Gson Ebuka, who also expressed delight and excitement at having Egwejemu as Chairman of the event, said: “Having Julie Emakpo Egwejemu on this project is another life-changing opportunity for us at ACGAwards Projects.

“She is a respected and seasoned professional with a vast wealth of experience in finance and investments. We are confident that her expertise and leadership will not only ensure that the Africa Crypto Awards 2023 is a successful event, but also an outstanding platform for the Crypto Awards in Africa.”

The ACGAwards, scheduled for October 28, at the Oriental Hotels in Lagos, has over 20 categories spread across different areas of the blockchain and crypto industry, promises to be an exciting event and the appointment of Egwejemu as its Chairman is a testament to the organisers’ commitment to ensuring that the Africa Crypto Awards is organised in line with best practices and the highest standards.