Organisers line up 23 entertainers for NFFG/NEGA 21st edition

By Ayo Onikoyi

The organizers of Nollywood Film Festival Germany (NFFG) and Nollywood Europe Golden Awards (NEGA) scheduled for 28th – 29th July, 2023 have announced that 23 entertainers and other influencers have been lined up for the show.

They include Ali Nuhu, Empress Njamah, Hon Omorede Osifo, (Former Edo State Commissioner of Arts and Culture and APC Deputy National Treasurer) as well as over 12 musicians.

According to the founder of the award show, it is the biggest celebration of Nollywood in a double-packed festival in Frankfurt, Germany. He said NFFG & NEGA are two rare opportunities of meeting and winning with Nollywood mega stars and stakeholders.

“We have been organizing these events since 2014 in Frankfurt A/M, Germany in alliance with Hessen State Ministry of Arts and Culture – (Städt Frankfurt Kulturamt), The Ministry of Multicultural Affairs (Amt für multikulturelle Angelegenheiten – AMKA), Ethiopian Airlines, Nigeria Embassy – Berlin, Germany, the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – Frankfurt, Germany and of course, the Nigeria Community Frankfurt Am Main e.V among others,” Izoya said.

The NFFG/NEGA, is an annual Nollywood event founded by filmmaker and Cultural Ambassador, Mr. Isaac Izoya. The 2023 NFFG/NEGA is expected to take place from July 28 and 30 in Frankfurt Germany.