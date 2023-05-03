Organ harvesting: Senate pleads clemency for Ekweremadu, wife

Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice.

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigeria Senate has pleaded with the United Kingdom authorities to grant former Deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu clemency over his case.

Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice await sentencing after they were convicted by a UK court over organ harvesting case in the country.

The Economics and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and members of the House of Representatives have pleaded with the UK authorities to temper justice with mercy in Ekweremadu’s case.

Joining the above bodies on Wednesday, the Nigeria senate, through its president Ahmad Lawan, noted that the chamber is seeking for clemency in Ekweremadu’s case because it is the first time a member of the red chamber is getting involved in such case.

According to him: “Let me reiterate what our Colleague here has presented to us. Distinguished Senator Ike Ekweremadu served as Deputy Senate President for 12 years.

“He has brought in so much efforts to the development of Parliaments in Africa and across the world and he has never been found wanting and therefore what has happened is very unfortunate and very sad.

“I have written a letter to the British Judicial Authorities about two-three weeks ago seeking for Clemency on behalf of the Senate. I signed the letter and have it delivered to the authorities in the United Kingdom. We are now using this particular intervention to seek for clemency in the sentencing.

“The conviction has already been done but we are seeking Clemency because this is the first time our Colleague is getting involved in this kind of thing. I want to commend Distinguished Senator Chukwuka Utazi for bringing up this issue and let me conclude by seeking tempering justice with mercy by the British Judicial Authorities that when it comes to sentencing, they should consider that this is the first time ever that Distinguished Senator Ekweremadu will be facing this kind of situation.”