OPS urges FG to suspend proposed new taxes

Organised Private Sector, OPS, has called on the Federal Government to suspend the implementation of the proposed new taxes in the overall interest and development of the country, saying businesses were bleeding and struggling for survival.

It warned that if the proposed new taxes were implemented, it would be counter-productive as it would aggravate the current rate of unemployment, encourage smuggling, discourage foreign direct investment, FDI, reduce the purchasing power of Nigerians and promote the relocation of businesses to other countries.

The group in a statement issued by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, its current secretariat, contended that the recently announced astronomical increase in excise duty and the introduction of new taxes and levies across board should be suspended by government, adding that the road-map as previously agreed should be adhered to, in the spirit of policy consistency.

OPS implored Organised Labour, as it marks the International Workers’ Day, also known as the May Day, to join the body in advocating a hospitable business environment that would ensure that wealth was created for the collective good of all.

The statement read: “While we celebrate yet another year of the International Workers Day, it is also a time of deep reflections on where we were years ago, where we are today and where we hope to be few years from now.

”This will give us a clear scorecard of the state of our collective struggle to build a model nation where rights are protected, including the rights of Enterprises; wealth is created and equitably distributed; and social and economic justice guaranteed.

”We urge Organized Labour and indeed all stakeholders that no effort should be spared in promoting and defending Institutions that have been created to advance industrial harmony and social dialogue.

“For wealth to be created and equitably distributed, there must be a hospitable, peaceful and productive environment.

”While there will always be misalignment of interests and perspectives, we must continue to deepen our engagement through social dialogue, with the view of leaving a long-lasting legacy of productivity, equitable distribution of wealth and social justice for generations unborn.

”We call on organized labour to join us as we continue to advocate a hospitable business environment that will ensure that wealth is created for our collective good.

”We further urge that greater focus be given to up-skilling, innovation and enhanced professionalism in view of the rapidly changing workplace.

“It is no gainsaying that organized businesses are bleeding and continues to struggle for survival. To this end, we urge the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, suspend implementation of the recently announced astronomical increase in excise duty, the introduction of new taxes and levies across board.

”The road-map, as previously agreed, should be adhered to, in the spirit of policy consistency. The increases, if implemented, will be counter-productive as it will aggravate the current rate of unemployment, encourage smuggling, discourage foreign direct investment, FDI,, reduce the purchasing power of Nigerians and actively promote the relocation of businesses to other countries.

“With the multi-dimensional challenges currently faced by organized businesses, a gift that Nigerians do not want is increase in taxes.

”The federal government should not leave behind a legacy of tax-burdens that would endanger the fragile growth achieved in the economy on the altar of revenue generation.

”What the government should do is to reappraise its adherence to the principles and spirits of fiscal discipline as enshrined in various legislations. With over sixty different taxes, levies and taxes, Nigeria is fast becoming a pariah state to investors.”

On May Day, OPS stated: “As we celebrate another Workers’ Day, it is imperative to note and commend the economic and socio-political contribution of workers all over the world and Nigerian workers in particular.

”This year’s May Day theme by Organized Labour, ‘Worker’s Rights and Socio-economic Justice’ is quite apt at this time in our national and global engagements.

“As the global economy continues to witness disruptions, coupled with political upheaval in many regions, the need to continue to protect not only workers’ rights but also human and enterprise rights cannot be over-emphasized.

”Worker’s rights encompass a range of issues, including living wages, decent work, and access to medical care, safety and health at work, bridging gender gaps, and freedom from discrimination among many others.

”These rights thrive in an environment that promotes socio-economic justice. All these are in the different International Labour Organization, ILO, fundamental instruments to which Nigeria is a signatory.”