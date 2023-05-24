Onukwubiri emerges Abia APGA chairman

. As party condemns invasion of its secretariat

By Steve Oko

Ambassador Sunday Onukwubiri, has emerged the new Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State.

Onukwubiri who emerged at the state congress of the party held Tuesday in Umuahia, was the immediate -past State Chairman of the party.

Other members of the state Executive Council that emerged at the Congress took place at De paragon View Hotel Umuahia, were Hon. Christian Ikechukwu Okeri, Deputy Chairman; Peter Nduka Secretary; and Ugo Ikpo, Vice Chairman, Abia Central.

Chief Lucky Erondu was elected the Vice Chairman, Abia South; while Mr Ejikeme Iheanacho emerged the Youth Leader.

According to a statement issued by the new Publicity Secretary, Chukwuemeka Nwokoro on Wednesday, Mrs Stella Nwohaomuo was elected the new Women Leader, while Mrs Oluchi Nwosu, and Ferdinand Ibebuike, emerged the Treasurer and the State Legal Adviser respectively.

According to the release, the immediate-past Chairman, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, congratulated members of the new State Executive, and urged them to strive to take the party to greater heights.

It said that the Congress was conducted by the National Youth Leader of the party, Anselem Chinedu, appointed by the National Working Committee of APGA to chair the Congress.

The new Executive, according to the statement, “shall pilot the affairs of the party in Abia State for the next four years in line with the party Constitution which provides for four year tenure for all elected officers of the party.”

The statement thanked APGA members for believing in the party and for working persistently for the progress of the party in the state, especially during the 2023 general election.

It, however, condemned those it described as political hirelings who invaded the party secretariat and carted away some party documents and property.

“The party also wishes to state that it has come to her notice that some criminal elements parading themselves as party members invaded the party Secretariat at No 128 Aguiyi Ironsi layout Umuahia with some unknown armed men and broke into the said party Secretariat and carted away vital party properties.

” These criminal elements who are well known are not party officers, thus they have no legal right to break and enter forcefully into the party office without the knowledge of the party leadership in Abia State.

“This criminal act of brigandage against the party is highly condemnable and the security agencies have been alerted and will soon swing into action to bring the culprits to book. APGA is a party that is built on the observance of the rule of and the Party will not take laws into her hands but will do everything possible to protect her interest and integrity, including that of her teaming members.

” We condemn the illegal and unreasonable actions of some political marauders and hawkers who are obviously wolves in sheep clothing, masquerading and parading themselves as party Leaders, with a calculated desire to pocket the party in Abia State with the help of their sponsors who are hired and paid agents”.

The statement accused the trouble makers of working for enemies of APGA “who have been using the party over the years as their business empire, for personal enrichment and aggrandizement at the detriment of the teaming party members and Abians in general who have always looked unto APGA as a vehicle for Abia liberation.”

“The sole aim of these political wolves is to destabilize the party so as to create an avenue for using the party for political merchandise and to project their selfish personal interests and embellishment and braggadocio. We say NO to these political opportunists and hawks parading themselves as APGA leaders whose intentions are relapsing and anti APGA.”