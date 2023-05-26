Onoh mocks Bwala as S’court dismisses PDP’s petition against Tinubu’s inauguration

Supreme Court of Nigeria

President-elects spokesman in the south east, Dr Josef Onoh has lampooned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign spokesman, Daniel Bwala, who two days ago said that only God knows which of the 2023 presidential candidates shall be sworn-in on May 29.

Onoh’s mockery came on the heels of Friday’s dismissal of the application by the PDP, seeking to stop the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, from being inaugurated as President over an alleged double nomination of his Vice, Kashim Shettima.

The Supreme court in delivering the Judgment on Friday reprimanded the petitioner, the PDP, for wasting the Court’s time, stating that the petition grossly lacked merit and dismissed it.

Justice Adamu Jauro who delivered the lead judgment slammed a fine of N2 million on PDP for poke nosing into the internal affairs of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the conduct of its primary elections and nomination of its candidates.

Upbraiding Bwala for his previous comments, Onoh told Bwala that he hopes Bwala has now become aware of who wants to be sworn-in on Monday, telling him to henceforth use his brain instead of his mouth.

“The reply Bwala has been waiting for from God has now been answered and if God has answered him, his next destination should be a flight ticket to Dubai where his master is waiting for him.

“Bwala and his co travellers have now come to terms that God is not God of emotion or falsehood, but God of reason and a universal God,” Onoh chided.