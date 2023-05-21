Onoh: Man Enugu may miss as Govt transits

By Dennis Agbo

Sometimes referred to as ‘Ken’ in Enugu, Dr. Josef Umunnakwe Onoh, spokesman of the President-elect in the south east and the incumbent Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) is one Man that will be missed in the coal city state of Enugu as the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuamnyi winds down.

He may however climb the ladder to the federal capital territory Abuja, in the new federal government transition and change of battens.

As a great Man, Onoh has different parts and dimensions and is like the proverbial elephant that different people describe its parts from whichever position they stood to watch the elephant. For some people, Onoh is a tender spot, a unique creature with the heart of gold and rare mortal with focus on humanitarian affairs. Some families had made mails to him, elucidating their appreciation for sparing their values when injustice would have been meted on them.

Yet, many dread him and call him a magic man who dangles a snake around his neck for protection and defense mechanisms. But Onoh will smile at such petty asides, indicating that he is a highly misunderstood man in some quarters.

In the contest of the present Nigeria, it’s almost becoming a norm for a law offender to pose a defense tactic of negative branding against any authority wielding the big stick, not giving in to his comfort palace of violations and impunity. In such situations, the offenders become propagandists, calumny campaigners and jesters, just to soil the reputation of any one standing against their illegitimate ways. That is the cross Onoh carries in some quarters of lawbreakers, particularly from violators of town planning regulation.

It was his crave for sanity and excellence that threw him up to the public critique, even right from the Enugu State House of Assembly where as a lawmaker between 2003 and 2007, his portfolio as the Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts stood out. The outgoing Speaker of the state Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi had hailed Onoh’s stewardship in the House, acknowledging that his record in the house remains indelible.

Onoh later returned to stardom in 2015, assuming the position of a Special Adviser on Special Projects to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. One of the most remarkable achievements Onoh did with that position was his lure on Governor Ugwuanyi to quickly intervene on the abandoned International Conference Center in Enugu. He got the Governor to refocus on the important project which recommenced work on the buildings but were not finished. As Onoh left the position, the infrastructure he added to the Center has today been cannibalized right beside Enugu government house, setting the humongous project back to desolation and abandonment.

It is in the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (EDTDA), where he assumed headship in 2019 that Onoh brought out more completely his best of dexterity. He has little patience with town planning violators and has instilled a sense of compliance on coal city property owners. First is that as a developer, approvals must be strictly complied with while physical malfeasance is rebuffed with marching enforcement, not minding whose ox is gored.

It has not just been about enforcement for compliance, but also about creative development in the city planning. Examples of Onoh’s introduced city remodel are evident in parklane roundabout, Tunnel/Okpara Avenue junction, Otigba junction, New Haven dual carriage connection, just to mention but a few. Each of the projects initiated and executed by Onoh’s leadership of the ECTDA added value and strengthened the city’s physical planning.

Onoh who himself is a youth took the bull by the horn in sanitizing the apology of what used to be the Youth Center, created for convergence of the youths, their education, learning and recreation, but was turned into chaotic business premises. His hallmark was the realization of relocation of the Uwani street market to the Ugwuaji International Building materials market, at project conceived in 2002 but failed previous administrations.

Onoh made such contributions in the Ugwuanyi government. In 2020, his contribution to the successful renovation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport to its present enviable position is also of public knowledge. In the process he was given another nickname as ‘the El-Rufai of Enugu.’ Onoh proved that Governor Ugwuanyi could choose competent hands and he was a good case.

Enugu has witnessed more commercial building approvals, shopping plazas, including the first Next shopping mall in Enugu that can compete with Shoprite and Spar; hotels with high rise buildings that now compliments the Enugu coal city skyline.

What Enugu will miss in Onoh is his likely snatch by the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who has spotted him and both are already working together. He aspired to be Governor of Enugu state, but not nominated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His penchant for development is what Enugu may likely lose to Abuja if Onoh is finally snatched by the All Progressives Congress (APC) new federal administration.