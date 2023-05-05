Only God knows party I’ll handover power to – Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Prof Abdullahi Ganduje of the APC and Alhaji Abba Yusuf his main challenger of the PDP

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said only God knows the party that he will hand over to in May 29.

Ganduje stated this at the commissioning of some road projects in Kano.

He said, “It’s normal for a government to inherit projects. We inherited some and completed them; and as a government we are leaving some projects for the incoming administration. Only God knows to which government I will transmit power, whether APC or NNPP.”

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Yusuf Abba Kabir, as the winner of the Kano governorship election.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has disputed the results and dragged INEC and NNPP to court over the declaration of Yusuf of the New Nigeria People Party, NNPP as the governor-elect.

But, in April, the Kano state Executive Council set up a 17-member Transition Committee for a handing over to the incoming administration.

The council also approved a 100-member sub-committee whose constitution will be drawn from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).